Chevron Continues the Decommission of Oil Facilities in Carpinteria Including Pipeline Removal

CARPINTERIA, Calif. (KEYT) - The arrival of a specialized vessel incidates the next step in the three-year decommissioning and soil remediation project underway by Chevron in Carpinteria.

The goal is to remove the closed, and no longer useful, oil and gas processing facility and near shore pipelines around the Carpinteria Bluffs and waters.

The project aims at restoring the area in many locations from the tidal surfline to the on shore facilities.

Recently residents and those walking the bluffs have seen the major oil tank demolition to the east of the State Park. It was a 50-foot-tall structure known as Tank 861. The steel will be recycled.

The timeline for the pipeline removal and site clean-up is about three years, the project has been reviewed extensively including by local officials and the California Coastal Commission.

The 55-acre site and its restoration plan are very important to the city of Carpinteria and the future uses are not known at this time.

For the current time period the removal of pipes will be very visible.

There will be close scrutiny of the work because the facility is adjacent to environmentally and culturally sensitive areas, such as the Carpinteria Seal Sanctuary and potential Chumash sites.

The area is well known for the Casitas Pier, constructed in 1966 to support offshore oil and gas operations. The pier is approximately 700 feet long and the end of the pier consists of a 90-foot by 90-foot deck area, which functions as a staging area for loading and unloading cargo and passengers to and from marine vessels.

The Carpinteria Oil and Gas Processing Facility has supported a number of offshore production and transport related facilities. They include platforms Hope, Heidi, Hazel, and Hilda, a marketing marine terminal, and the Outer Continental Shelf (OCS) production from Platforms Gail and Grace.

Some of the project work has crossed the Union Pacific train route.

(More details, photos and video will be added here later today.)

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