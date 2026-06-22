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Local Forecast

Warmer Tuesday, tracking heat

KEYT
By
Published 3:00 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Temperatures continue to rise Tuesday into the high 70s.

Temperatures will be highest on Wednesday close to 80 near the coast.

Humidity levels may rise locally, especially for Ventura County, because of a slight boost in tropical conditions from the south, through midweek.

Conditions will cool by the weekend with an increase in winds and clouds thanks to a moderate low pressure system out of the northwest.

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Evan Vega

Evan Vega is the First Alert Forecaster for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Evan, click here.

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