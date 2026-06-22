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Ventura Police arrest man for possesion of narcotics for sale

Ventura Police
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today at 8:03 pm
Published 8:13 pm

VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT) – Ventura Police arrested a man for possession of methamphetamine in his car for sale just before 11:00 a.m. on Monday.

VPD officers received a call on suspicious circumstances involving a man with a gun at the 3100 block of Seaborg Ave.

VPD offices then conducted a traffic stop on the man's black sedan and detained the man inside.

VPD officers then found a half pound of methamphetamine in his car alongside a large amount of cash and a pellet rifle.

VPD officers investigated then arrested the man on a possession of narcotics for sale charge.

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Caleb Nguyen

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