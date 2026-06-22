The Navy Celebrates 250 Years with NASCAR and Central Coast Fans on an Active Base

CORONADO, Calif. (KEYT) - For the first time, a U.S. Navy base was used for a NASCAR race event. It included three races including the widely viewed Sunday Cup race shown worldwide.

The event took place as a street course at Naval Base Coronado in San Diego.

Over 100,000 fans and members of the military were on hand for the multi-day event to see the races up close, but to also participate in the interaction the sport is known for before the racing.

Many audience members were from the Central Coast or previously lived there and were thrilled to see this sport up close.

The Auto Club Speedway in Fontana was the last big race course used by NASCAR and it closed after the 2023 race. A smaller set up was built inside the Coliseum in Los Angeles for two races in 2023 and 2024.

This special course on the Navy based was 3.4 miles with 16 turns.

It was high speeds tight corners and an amazing backdrop of a nucear powered aircraft carrier the USS Carl Vinson (CGN 70) at one of the first turns.

But before they went racing, fans saw their favorite drivers and champions causally doing meet and greets, answering questions and signing some autographs.

With a special ticket or a corporate group you can have access you won' t have in other sports.

That would be in the garage area. It was also a close up look at the cars and the final work before they went on the track.

One of the legends Richard Petty was there meeting Navy personnel and making a dream come true for longtime fans who took pictures and talked about some historic moments.

Matty Ward is a NASCAR fan with a large autographed flag. He said it was, "amazing! I've always dreamed of meeting him. It's the first time. So happy to do it."

Lisa Jessop was wearing red, white and blue and said, "Everyone is cheering. There's so many different drivers." She said she could feel the "spirit."

Her husband Brian said, "It's amazing, it's great. It's the first time ever." They were thrilled to be part of the historic event.

On the front line a Santa Barbara resident Bob Mann is a firefighter at the track. He formerly worked in Bakersfield and has done track fire services in Fontana, Phoenix and Las Vegas.

Mann said, "when they come in to the pits we have to be there for fire protection. We don't want to be part of the show but we want to be there just in case." He says they use water and not a dry chemical because it can "make a mess."

For the thousands that came out from Southern California and across the country it was one of the most patriotic combinations they could have every imagined, the Navy and Nascar. The event featured flyovers with several different styles of military planes and there was a "Top Gun" feeling for some of the fans.

NASCAR said almost 70 percent were first time fans to a NASCAR track and they saw a boost from supporters of the sport from Mexico where racing is popular.

While the base was on high alert because of all the visitors, no serious problems were reported. One fan who climbed a fence during a race break and then went to a driver inside the car, was caught by military police and arrested.

The races were shown worldwide on the CW and Prime networks. Some of the announcers were broadcasting from the top of the aircraft carrier.