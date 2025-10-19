No Kings Rallies draw crowds in Carpinteria and Santa Barbara

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KEYT) – Thousands of people attended No Kings protests up and down the Central Coast and around the nation on Saturday.

Your News Channel's Kevin McClarty captured some of the march in Santa Barbara.

Costume-clad and sign-carrying marchers

Background

In July, federal agents stormed marijuana farms outside of Camarillo and in Carpinteria arresting hundreds of people, including 14 children, and the enforcement operation led to multiple injuries and one man, Jaime Garcia -a worker at the Camarillo location- died from head and neck trauma days after falling 30 feet during the raid.

"My uncle Jaime was just a hard-working, innocent farmer. He has his wife and daughter waiting for him. He was chased by ICE agents, and we were told he fell 30ft," wrote his family in a GoFundMe post. "He was his family's only provider. They took one of our family members. We need justice."

Just this week, Leo Martinez -a volunteer with immigrant rights group VC Defensa- was hit multiple times by ICE agents driving an SUV while tracking federal agents in Oxnard.

Martinez was released later the same day and informed he had pending charges.