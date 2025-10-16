Violent Federal Detention of U.S. Citizen Caught on Camera in Ventura County

OXNARD, Calif. (KEYT) – A man was taken into custody after his vehicle was rammed by a SUV driven by federal personnel near the 200 block of 5th Street Thursday morning.

According to VC Defensa, an immigrant assistance group based in Ventura County, the man – identified as Leo – is a volunteer with their organization and a U.S. Citizen who lives in the county.

While it is not clear what happened before the vehicle was rammed, VC Defensa shared a video on social media showing an SUV deliberately colliding with a truck being driven by the volunteer multiple times before he eventually pulled over.

At one point in the video, it appears as though the vehicle being driven by federal personnel attempted a pit manuveur on the truck, damaging both vehicles.

Oxnard Police Department shared with CNN Thursday morning that officers were called around 7:59 a.m. to assist ICE agents who believed they had been run into.

"At this point, we're still trying to sort through right now, we're just assisting them with maintaining peace at the scene," stated the Oxnard Police Department. "The DHS [Department of Homeland Security] officials will be conducting the investigation. We don't have any further information We're not taking an active role in this incident. It's going to be investigated by DHS."

VC Defensa shared that Leo is at the Las Robles Medical Center in Thousand Oaks where the organization has asked people to gather to protest, but the extent of his injuries remains unknown.

Your News Channel reached out to the Department of Homeland Security and the Oxnard Police Department for more information and their respective responses will be added to this article when they are received.

This is an evolving incident and more information will be added to this article when it is received.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.