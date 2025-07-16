Freed Disabled Army Veteran detained by ICE speaks out following arrest

CAMARILLO, Calif.-A disabled Army veteran from Ventura, who said he got caught in the middle between a protest and ICE agents at Glass House Farms in Camarillo, is telling his story.

Aerial video of what happened at the state licensed cannabis farm shows George Retes arrest.

"Every single officer was giving me different commands as you can see in the video some are telling me to reverse and some are trying to rip my door open some are banging on my windshield," said Retes.

The 25 year old, father of two, said he was sprayed with tear gas and pepper spray, also known as OC in the military.

"They broke the window and they just dragged me out of the vehicle and then it took 2 officers to kneel on my back, one on my neck, and arrest me, even though my hands were behind my back."

Retes works as a security guard for a private company called Securitas Security Services USA and was headed to work at 2:30 p.m. Thursday when he noticed the raid.

He said he had turned ICE agents away from the farm and didn't expect them to return on Thursday.

"I found out there was a barricade of ICE agents blocking anyone from driving up or down the street and so that is when I was met with that."

He said he tried to explain that he is a U.S. citizen who was born in Ventura.

"They just asked me what I was doing they asked if I was a citizen and I told them yes I told them everything; I was a citizen, I worked there, they didn't care, they never told me my charges then they sent me away, they sent me to a place in downtown LA without even telling me what i was arrested for, they booked us I was there for 3 days and yeah in the facility, I can't say much, I was put on suicide watch," said Retes.

He was distraught over missing his daughter's third birthday and not being able to contact his family.

He said he was not allowed to wash the spray off his hands and body while in custody.

He said his hands burned while in custody and still burn when he touches his eyes.

He was in custody at first with a Cal State University Professor Jonathan Carvello, 37, who was arrested during the protest and released on bond following a court appearance on Monday.

Retes was finally released on Sunday when they told him that the charges were dropped.

Retes said he didn't know Jaime Alanis Garcia, 56, who died from injuries from a fall two days after the ride.

A memorial made of flowers and candles is growing outside the farm entrance for the longtime farm worker.

Retes is upset by the way the workers were treated as well.

"There is no reason to chase people through fields, there is no reason to have five people on one person just everything they are doing is wrong, especially the way they are going about it, no one deserves to be treated the way they treat people."

He now plans to file a lawsuit and for that reason he didn't want to get into some of the specifics of his ordeal.

"It was a lot."

He chose not to comment on whether he voted for President Donald Trump.

"It doesn't matter the color of your skin it doesn't matter if you voted let or if you votes right, black brown, green no one deserves to be treated this way it shouldn't have happened I hope this never happens to anyone ever again no one deserves this," said Retes.

A GoFundMe has been set up for him and his family.

He has not been able to return to work and is not sure if he will go back.

He also said his car is damaged.

Your News Channel will have more on his ordeal tonight on the news,.