CAMARILLO, Calif.-Saturday protests continue outside Tesla dealerships.

One of the regular protests takes place in front of the Tesla dealership in Camarillo.

Drivers can see the protests from the 101 freeway.

People taking part said they are upset about Elon Musk, DOGE and the Trump administration.

Many of the participants took part in May Day rallies on Monday.

They plan to protest again next week.