Municipal Tennis and Pickleball Center in Santa Barbara temporarily closed due to storm damage

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) Many tennis and pickleball players had hoped to play on Presidents Day, but they they were turned away at the Municipal Tennis and Pickleball Center in Santa Barbara.

Yellow tape cordoned off a large downed tree near the courts and on Old Coast Highway.

But that didn't stop some roommates who live close by.

Scott Downey and Zachary Gomez have a friendly rivalry going and were just warming up by hitting some balls back and forth until the a Parks and Recreation staff member politely told them they had to go.

Downey and Gomez said they felt cooped up at home.

They weren't alone. Some pickleball players were asked to stop their game for their own safety, too.

The gate is now locked and will remain locked until the courts can be cleaned up.

They are covered in puddles, pine needles, and branches due to storm.

The area along Old Coast Highway is prone to flooding and is now lined by some downed trees and branches.

Neighbor Patrick Diamonte came to check it out.

"We got a break in the storm and I came walking over here to check out the courts and trees were falling down and table was blowing over and then all along the Old Coast Highway, there's big trees blowing down over there, so the head of the parks department was here and locked up the gate and put the sign out for closed due to storm damage." said Diamante.

A break in the storm led to blue skies but Diamonte said it could be dangerous if the wind picks up again.

"I exercise a lot, but this was beyond thinking I would go over there and exercise, my goodness no, it was blowing like crazy over here over here," said Diamonte.

The center is public and popular with daily and yearly passes anyone can buy.

For more information visit https://sbparksandrec.santabarbaraca.gov/sports-facilities/municipal-tennis-and-pickleball-center