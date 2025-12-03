King Tides Arrive on the Central Coast

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - High tides are taking over the beaches in many Central Coast locations this week.

During this time of year they are known as the King Tides and coincide with the full moon cycle.

They will be causing some tidal over flow in many areas, pushing the ocean water well up and over beaches and some breakwater walls.

This was the scene just after sunrise this morning on Santa Barbara's West Beach. These tides will hit their peaks between 7 a.m. and noon.

The Wednesday morning water went up to the volleyball courts and it could go even higher through Saturday morning depending on any additional push from ocean conditions.

Advisories have been issues by the National Weather Service and the Newschannel First Alert Weather Center.

It reads: Minor coastal flooding is possible during upcoming high tides, which are expected to be higher than average. Visitors should be cautious of potential flooding in low-lying areas like parking lots and walkways, and be aware of potential dangers like strong currents and large breaking waves, especially when combined with high surf conditions.

