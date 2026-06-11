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Foresters suffer first loss on the young season

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Zane Burns pitched 4 scoreless innings in his start for the Foresters
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Published 10:24 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - After lighting up the scoreboard for 41 runs in their first four games, the Santa Barbara Foresters were held to just one run on two hits by the visiting Orange County Riptide.

The Foresters 2-1 loss was Santa Barbara's first setback in five games this year.

Santa Barbara's lone run came on a safety squeeze in the fifth inning by Marcus Greis of TCU that scored Addison Klepsch with the game's first run.

But the Riptide answered with 2 runs in the top of the seventh inning to improve to 6-1 on the season.

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Mike Klan

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