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San Marcos High School names alum Frann Wageneck new athletic director

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Royals alum will lead San Marcos Athletics
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today at 10:09 pm
Published 9:47 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Frann Wageneck will feel right at home in her new position as athletic director for San Marcos High School.

She is a Royals graduate (class of 1984) and has spent her entire career in the Santa Barbara Unified School District.

She has been a varsity softball head coach and an assistant coach in girls basketball.

Wageneck is comfortable in leadership roles having served as an assistant principal, a principal and assistant superintendent.

She will lead a San Marcos Athletic Department that won 12 Channel League titles this past school year and the Royals have led all schools in Channel League championships for 12 straight years.

Wageneck replaces Aaron Solis who stepped down after three half years on the job.

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