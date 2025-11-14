Five Inches of Rain Soaks the Central Coast in First Wave of Storms

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) - Since Thursday afternoon impressive rainfall totals have soaked Santa Barbara County and the Central Coast.

The Friday morning totals during the first break in a steady – and at times, very strong rain systems – showed Refugio Pass with 5.36 of rain and San Marcos Pass above Goleta with 4.23 inches of rain. Santa Barbara had 2.64 inches and Carpinteria was at 1.85. In the northern region, Los Alamos had 2.53 inches and Cachuma Lake had a measurement of 3.3 inches.

This falls in line with forecasts of up to six inches of rain by the end of the weekend in some areas and with the preliminary numbers showing high levels already, the final totals may exceed predictions.

Several incidents stopped traffic on Highway 101 in the morning commute. They included a rollover in Summerland in the southbound lanes around Evans Ave. Northbound at Turnpike a crash into the center divider snarled traffic on the very busy drive as well going the other direction.

Several city streets were waterlogged making driving challenging on Gutierrez St near Olive, Yanonali in the Funk Zone and Cabrillo Boulevard where palm trees were coming apart.

Mission creek which has been backed up with sand for months, blew out and the flow was strong from the mountains to the ocean. It has also put mounds of debris along the coast.

Some visitors who did not expect the rain were strolling with umbrellas but wearing shorts. Some just had on t-shirts. Many came out during a mid-morning weather break to go up and down Stearns Wharf to see the impacts of the waves, the ocean surge and the frolicking birds in their new ponds.

(More details, photos and video will be added here later in the day)

