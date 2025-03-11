Light rain passes through in front of a Stronger Weather System on the way

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Passing rain showers early Tuesday morning left the South Coast region by early in the afternoon, but it was just a taste of the wet weather on the way in the next 48 hours.

A larger weather and more impactful system is in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday followed by dry weather over the weekend.

For residents building up a defense from runoff water or mud, there were multiple sand bag stations opened up in the area – including four around Santa Barbara.

For a visitor from Canada, it was not a burden at all.

Eric Schmitt said, "we just left -20 degrees Celsius. Down here, I'm pretty content with being in shorts sometimes. The rain this morning is nothing to shy away from."

Under these conditions, his recommendation was "it's a beautiful area here. Just gotta get outside."

Those who were watching the radar said when there was a break they came out and enjoyed the day.

Stephen Brown is here from Las Vegas and said, "I was kind of poking my eye out the window and itching to get my walk in. It was finally starting to break up and it's nice, it added some atmospheric mode to the place."

For dog owners from Ventura County, they left their shores for a road trip up to Santa Barbara, rain or shine.

Michele Giorgianni said, "yea they still want to get out in the rain. Oh yea."

This was the day to be out with a forecast of stronger rain coming Wednesday and Thursday. "Here's a nice little break in the rain, but it is coming, the rain's coming yea," Giorgianni said.

For those familiar with the winter storm impacts, this year has not been too harsh and they see the area holding up, when in the past it's eroded away.

Brown said, "the amount of change they've done with all the rocks gone and now the more natural sand berm I think that's good to see."

For more information about sand bags go to : City of Santa Barbara - Sandbags