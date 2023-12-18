Free DIY sandbag stations ready to go before rain

GOLETA, Calif.-Public works dropped off sand at fire stations 11 and 14 and other locations on Monday in anticipation of a the incoming storm.

Fire Engineer Aaron Burkuez said they use the honor system.

"We ask that you limit to 25 bags per person. It is do-it-yourself, you drive right up, you don’t have to lug them very far, "said Burkuez, "and we welcome anyone to come to the station and help themselves”

The free sandbags are made of burlap rather than plastic and there are a couple of shovels for everyone to use.

There were few takers on Monday afternoon.

People seemed busy with holiday errands before the downpour.

People picking up friends and family at the Santa Barbara airport only had to deal with a few sprinkles here and there.

Christian Gille of Santa Barbara said he likes the rain and that it is badly needed.

Eric Quilantang of Oxnard agrees as long as it doesn't take out the road he drove to get the airport to pick up friends flying in from out of state.

Damage from January's storm is still being repaired at Goleta Beach in the parking lot and near the pier.

When it is raining first responders urge drivers to play it safe on the roads.

They suggest drivers wait for the rain to pass and slow down and pull over when firefighters are responding to accidents and emergencies.