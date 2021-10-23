Evacuation order in place for residents in Alisal Fire burn scar

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Residents in the area below the Alisal Fire burn scar were ordered to evacuate Sunday morning ahead of rainfall which was expected to arrive later in the day. .



The Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management announced the evacuation order Saturday evening.



“An Evacuation Order has been issued for parts of the #AlisalFire burn scar due to an incoming storm with the potential to produce a debris flow. Residents should leave by 12:00 PM (noon) Sunday 10/24. More info: ReadySBC.org” SBCOem on Twitter

Those under evacuation orders will need to be out of their homes by noon Sunday.



More information can be found at ReadySBC.org.



