San Clemente couple arrested with two kilograms of ketamine and thousands in cash while heading to probation appointment

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KEYT) – Thousands of pills and pounds of other illicit substances were seized from storage units and a home after a woman dropping off her boyfriend for a probation appointment was found to have about two kilograms of ketamine and $8000 in cash in the vehicle.

On May 29, around 1 p.m., a police officer spoke with a 45-year-old man and his 39-year-old girlfriend, both from San Clemente, in their vehicle in the 3800 block of Alamo Street stated a press release Wednesday from the Simi Valley Police Department.

According to Simi Valley Police, the 39-year-old was dropping off her boyfriend for his probation appointment and, in accordance with the terms of his probation, the vehicle registered to the 45-year-old San Clemente man was searched by an officer.

Officers located $8000 in cash and around two kilograms of ketamine inside the vehicle and both people were arrested for possession and transportation of Ketamine for sales noted the Simi Valley Police Department.

Detectives then obtained search warrants that were served at the couple's home in the 600 bock of Calle Del Cerrito and multiple storage units in San Clemente that same evening shared the local police agency.

The Simi Valley Police Department shared that detectives seized the following during the May 29 searches in San Clemente:

85,000 counterfeit Adderal pills

25,000 Ecstasy pills

30 pounds of Ketamine

One pound of fentanyl

Seven pounds of cocaine

Ten pounds of Psilocybin

$13,505 in U.S. currency

$13,750 in gold and silver currency

According to Simi Valley Police, the estimated street value of the seized narcotics is around $2.1 million and an initial investigation indicates that the pair are involved in the manufacturing of illicit substances at the their home as well as delivering those controlled substances to locations in Orange, Los Angeles, and Ventura counties.

The duo were booked into the Ventura County Main Jail on multiple drug-related charges shared the Simi Valley Police Department.