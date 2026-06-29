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Ventura County

Thousand Oaks man arrested for narcotics sales and attempting to smuggle cocaine into jail

KEYT
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today at 10:26 am
Published 10:38 am

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – A 29-year-old was discovered trying to smuggle cocaine into the East Valley Jail while being booked on charges of possession of a controlled substance for sale.

In early May of this year, an investigation into narcotics sales involving a 29-year-old Thousand Oaks man was started by investigators with the Directed Enforcement Unit stated the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

On June 25, deputies detained the 29-year-old in connection with a search warrant and he was found to have more than $4000 in cash in his possession at the time shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, a search of the man's home resulted in the seizure of "a sales quantity of cocaine" and additional evidence of narcotics sales and the 29-year-old was arrested for possession of a controlled substance for sale.

The Thousand Oaks man was taken to the East Valley Jail for booking and during the booking process, it was discovered that he had concealed cocaine on his person in an attempt to smuggle the narcotics into the correctional facility detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

An additional charge of bringing narcotics into a jail facility was added to the 29-year-old's booking and he remains in custody at the Pre-Trial Detention Facility with bail set at $300,000 not the local sheriff's office.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County

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Andrew Gillies

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