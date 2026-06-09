Investigation results in drug-related charges against 12 people involved in distribution ring

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – The Ventura County Combined Agency Team announced this week that a months-long investigation has resulted in criminal charges against 12 people allegedly involved in the large-scale distribution of narcotics across Ventura County.

Following the local task force's investigation into area drug traffickers, investigators learned that two Ventura residents, 48-year-old Alicia Estrada and 38-year-old Danny Zuniga, allegedly received bulk shipments of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and heroin from coconspirators such as 50-year-old Oswaldo Beltran of Los Angeles and 46-year-old Alfonso Jimenez of Alhambra stated a press release from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Once shipments were received, Estrada is alleged to have then supplied local drug distributors such as 67-year-old Donald Adams of Ventura, 53-year-old Kenneth Aldrich of Ventura, and 47-year-old Grant McKeen of Santa Paula amongst others detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives also found evidence indicating that Estrada had coordinated the delivery and distribution of a bulk amount of methamphetamine with 32-year-old Samantha Ruiz of Los Angeles and 44-year-old Jasmine Reyes of Glendora using 60-year-old Arlene Johnson of Los Angeles as a courier and 31-year-old Reina Arroyo of Ventura to facilitate the physical transfer of narcotics to area customers explained the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, detectives identified 45-year-old Oxnard man Pablo Espinoza as an involved trafficker with ties to Estrada's narcotics distribution network and investigators learned that Espinoza was under investigation by the Sheriff's Headquarters for a burglary.

Detectives in both investigations obtained a search warrant for two homes related to Espinoza in the 2000 block of Almanor Street in Oxnard shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

On May 15, 2026, the search warrant was served at the homes on Almanor Street and evidence related to the burglary and narcotics were discovered alongside an unregistered firearm noted the local sheriff's office.

Espinoza was arrested and booked on the following violations following the search:

H&S 11378–Possession for Sale of a Controlled Substance

H&S 11370.1(a)–Possession of a Controlled Substance While Armed with a Firearm

PC 29800(a)(1)–Felon in Possession of a Firearm

PC 30305(a)(1)–Felon in Possession of Ammunition

PC 459–Burglary

PC 487(a)–Grand Theft

PC182(a)(1)–Conspiracy to Commit a Crime

Detectives then served ten additional residential search warrants in Los Angeles and Ventura counties where they seized additional evidence regarding drug sales and arrested the following 11 people for their involvement in the distribution scheme shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

48-year-old Alicia Estrada of Ventura

67-year-old Donald Adams of Ventura

38-year-old Danny Zuniga of Ventura

32-year-old Samantha Ruiz of Los Angeles

53-year-old Kenneth Aldrich of Ventura

47-year-old Grant McKeen of Santa Paula

45-year-old Pablo Espinoza of Oxnard

31-year-old Reina Arroyo of Ventura

60-year-old Arlene Johnson of Los Angeles

50-year-old Oswaldo Beltran of Los Angeles

46-year-old Alfonso Jimenez of Alhambra

One of the involved people, 44-year-old Jasmine Reyes of Glendora, remains at large and has an active felony warrant for her arrest noted the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives seized around 20 pounds of methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, and MDMA as well as firearms and suspected drug money added the local sheriff's office.

All 12 people involved in the case have had charges filed in Ventura County Superior Court shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.