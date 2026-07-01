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Santa Barbara Humane Warns of July 4th Lost Pet Escapes

Santa Barbara Humane
By
today at 12:05 pm
Published 11:59 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - The Fourth of July holiday can be one of the busiest times of the year for lost pets as fireworks often frighten dogs and cats.

Santa Barbara Humane is urging pet owners to take steps now to help keep animals safe and prevent them from running away.

The organization recommends making sure microchip information is current and ID tags are easy to read.

Pet owners are also encouraged to keep animals indoors during fireworks displays and holiday celebrations.

Shelter staff hope a little preparation can help families avoid the stress of a missing pet during the holiday weekend.

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Patricia Martellotti

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