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Money and Business

Rules Loosening For Food Trucks In Santa Maria

Rules Are Being Loosened For Food Trucks In Santa Maria
Jarrod Zinn
Rules Are Being Loosened For Food Trucks In Santa Maria
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Published 12:22 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - Santa Maria is updating its regulations for vendors to operate food trucks within city limits.

The city council unanimously approved the updated regulations last month at the ordinance’s first reading.

One of the biggest changes is a nearly complete elimination of time limits imposed by the previous municipal codes from 2008.

Previously, vendors could only operate on public streets for thirty minutes, and just over an hour on private lots.

The newly approved codes officially extend operating hours, which city leaders say will accommodate made-to-order food preparation, rather than only permitting pre-packaged items.

The new ordinance also comes with some new constraints such as being prohibited from using shade structures or seating furniture, and a ban on amplifiers and loudspeakers.

Additionally, vendors may not connect to city water or electricity sources without written permission from city management.

There are also some strict cleanliness regulations being added, including visibility of trash receptacles, keeping a radius of 100 feet litter-free, and responsibility of removing debris.

Vendors say it will be nice to have less restrictions as it is currently quite challenging to obtain and maintain their permits.

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Jarrod Zinn

Jarrod is a North County Reporter for News Channel 3-12. For more about Jarrod, click here.

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