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Santa Barbara Fundraiser to Benefit Sarah House Hospice Care

PATRICIA MARTELLOTTI I KEYT
By
today at 12:03 pm
Published 11:57 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - A special fundraiser in Santa Barbara will help support the work of Sarah House, a local non-profit providing hospice care and support services.

The organization will host a staged reading on July 3rd featuring community members and performers.

Proceeds from ticket sales and donations will help fund care for residents and support for their families.

Sarah House provides a home-like setting for people facing the final stages of life.

Organizers hope the event will raise both awareness and financial support for compassionate end-of-life care in the community.

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Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

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