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A look at your July 1st forecast

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Published 5:34 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Happy 1st of July! Hard to believe we are already heading into the month of July.

June gloom will carry over into July, due to the strong onshore flow. Lately there have been two layers of marine layer which may take longer to burn off for parts of the coasts and valleys. By midday, the sun will prevail and begin to shine and warm up the region. Keep in mind that depending on your micro climate, there may be a chance for light drizzle or mist.

Temperatures will hold into the 60s and 70s again today, with little to no change in numbers and will rest about 8-12 degrees below average for this time of year. Everyone wants to know about the holiday weekend, so let's talk about it!

The great news is by Thursday, onshore flow will decrease and the ridge of high pressure will build in slightly and that will warm the region up. It won't be a big warm up, but it will be a great boost to the holiday weekend. Through the weekend, expect to continue to wake up to marine layer with the chance of mist, but it will burn off by midday.

Sundowner winds will be watched through the weekend for portions of the region, mainly in Santa Barbara county. There are no wind alerts issues, but gusty winds will pick up each afternoon.

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Mackenzie Lake

Mackenzie Lake is the Chief Meteorologist for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mackenzie, click here.

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