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Vandenberg Space Force Base

Falcon 9 launch of Starlink satellites from Vandenberg SFB scheduled for Wednesday night

KEYT
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today at 12:19 pm
Published 12:26 pm

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (KEYT) – A Falcon 9 launch of 24 Starlink satellites destined for low-Earth orbit is scheduled from Vandenberg SFB on Wednesday, July 1, between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. Pacific Time.

A live webcast of the launch will begin about ten minutes before liftoff. You can tune in to watch here or on SpaceX's X/Twitter account.

Following first-stage separation, the booster assigned to this mission will return to Earth to land on the Of Course I Still Love You drone ship awaiting in the Pacific Ocean.

A depiction of that launch sequence is shown in the image below.

There is the potential for one or more sonic booms across the local region during the launch process, but how far the sound travels will depend on weather and other conditions at launch time.

This will be the seventh flight for the Falcon 9 assigned to this mission. The booster previously launched the NROL-105 mission and five prior Starlink launches.

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