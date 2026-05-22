Ramon Joseph Rivas convicted for stabbing and killing his then-girlfriend in front of her children

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – Ramon Joseph Rivas pled guilty to second-degree murder earlier this week in connection with the 2024 stabbing death of his then-girlfriend, Jessica Marie Tinoco in front of her five children.

Rivas also admitted to all special allegations and aggravating factors when he entered his plea on May 20, 2026, including that the crime involved great violence, he used a deadly weapon, and this was his third strike offense under California's Three Strikes Law noted the Ventura County District Attorney's Office in a press release Friday.

On Sep. 27, 2024, officers responded to a reported stabbing at a Simi Valley home and when officers arrived at the scene, Rivas exited the home shirtless with blood on his upper torso and was taken into custody at the scene stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Officers entered the home and found Tinoco lying just inside of the front door with multiple stab wounds to her face, abdomen, and arms and she was transported to Los Robles Hospital detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

She was later pronounced dead at the hospital and an autopsy revealed she has suffered four fatal stab wounds during the attack added the local prosecutor's office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, officers located a bent steak knife covered in blood in the living room and blood throughout the residence.

Detectives learned that the stabbing happened in front of Tinoco's five children during what witnesses shared was a domestic dispute explained the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

The children fled the residence during the attack noted the local prosecutor's office.

Rivas is currently scheduled for a sentencing hearing on July 9, 2026, where he faces a maximum sentence of 51 years to life in state prison and he remains in custody without bail shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

"This murder was a tragedy, but what made it so incomprehensible was the fact that the defendant murdered Jessica in front of her children," shared Senior Deputy District Attorney John Barrick. "There is no amount of time the defendant could serve in prison that could ever balance the scales of justice against the horrors the children witnessed and the complete disregard for their wellbeing the defendant demonstrated on September 27, 2024. Yet, I am hopeful today’s guilty plea will begin the healing process that the children and Jessica's family deserve."