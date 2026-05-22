Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Falcon 9 launch of Starlink satellites from Vandenberg SFB scheduled for Sunday morning

KEYT
By
today at 1:42 pm
Published 1:50 pm

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (KEYT) – A Falcon 9 launch of 24 Starlink satellites destined for low-Earth orbit is scheduled for Sunday, May 24, between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. Pacific Time.

A live webcast of the launch from Space Launch Complex 4 East will begin about ten minutes before liftoff. You can tune in to watch here or on SpaceX's X/Twitter account.

Following first-stage separation, the booster assigned to this mission will return to Earth to land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship awaiting in the Pacific Ocean.

A depiction of that launch sequence in shown in the image below.

There is the potential for one or more sonic booms to be heard across the region during the launch sequence, but how far the sound travels will depend on weather and other conditions at the time.

This will be the sixth flight for the Falcon 9 on this mission which previously launched: NROL-105 and four prior Starlink missions.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.