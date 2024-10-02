Simi Valley man charged with murder for September stabbing death of Jessica Tinoco

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – On Wednesday, Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced that Ramon Joseph Rivas has been charged with murder for the September stabbing death of Jessica Maria Tinoco.

Rivas has also been charged with two counts of child endangerment and the special allegation of two prior serious felonies or violent crimes under California's Three Strikes Law shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office in a press release Wednesday.

On Sep. 27, Rivas allegedly stabbed Tinoco multiple times with a knife during a domestic dispute at her home in Simi Valley detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

The alleged stabbing happened in front of several of Tinoco's children who fled the residence and called 911 explained the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, officers discovered Tinoco with multiple stab wounds inside of her home and she was taken to Los Robles Hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Officers dispatched to the home arrested Rivas without further incident stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Rivas made his first appearance at Ventura County Superior Court on Tuesday, Oct. 1 and his arraignment has been continued to Oct. 30, 2024, in courtroom 13 and he remains in custody without bail detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

The Ventura County District Attorney's Office reminds the public that October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and if you or anyone you know needs help with a domestic violence situation, the Venture County Family Justice Center at 3170 Loma Vista Road in Ventura is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Ventura County Family Justice Center can also be reached by telephone at 805-652-7655, or by email at vcfjc.coop@ventura.org, or by text at 805-947-7981.