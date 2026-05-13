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Ventura County

Underage boy and girl and adult Oxnard man arrested in connection with Durley Park fight

KEYT
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today at 10:58 am
Published 11:08 am

OXNARD, Calif. (KEYT) – Two juveniles and a 27-year-old Oxnard man were arrested in connection with a fight involving baseball bats and the brandishing of a firearm at Durley Park Tuesday.

On May 12, around 4:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to a fight involving baseball bats at Durley Park in the 800 block of Hill Street stated a press release Wednesday from the Oxnard Police Department.

Responding officers located a vehicle leaving the area and found a male and female juvenile inside shared the Oxnard Police Department.

According to Oxnard Police, both were later arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and booked at the Ventura County Juvenile Justice Center.

During a search of the vehicle, officers found a loaded firearm in the passenger compartment and investigators learned the gun belonged to a 27-year-old acquaintance of the juveniles who had brandished the weapon during the fight detailed the Oxnard Police Department.

The 27-year-old Oxnard man was arrested for multiple firearm-related charges including brandishing a firearm as well as contributing to the delinquency of a minor noted the Oxnard Police Department.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and anyone with more information is asked to contact the Oxnard Police Department at 805-385-7600 or online here.

You can also remain anonymous while sharing your tip by calling the Ventura County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by visiting their website here.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County

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