New charges including murder filed against Oxnard woman already facing charges connected to the death of her newborn earlier this year

today at 4:26 pm
Published 4:42 pm

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – Prosecutors have added additional charges for the alleged murder of another infant against Marisol Flores, an Oxnard woman already facing charges of murdering her newborn at a homeless encampment off West Vineyard Avenue earlier this year.

The amended complaint filed on Tuesday, March 10 adds one count of murder and one count of assault on a child causing death connected to alleged death of her 25-day old baby in November of 2015 stated a press release Wednesday from the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, new evidence was uncovered that led to the new charges during an investigation into the death of Flores' newborn in February of this year.

Multiple special allegations and aggravating factors were added to her charges including the use of a deadly weapon to commit the alleged crimes noted the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Due to the new special circumstance that she committed more than one murder, she is now eligible for a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole added the local prosecutor's office.

On Feb. 27, Flores' attorney argued she may not be competent to stand trial and all criminal proceedings have been suspended pending the results of a court-appointed psychologist's evaluation shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

She is scheduled for a competency hearing on March 26 of this year stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Andrew Gillies

