Marisol Flores of Oxnard accused of murdering her newborn child at encampment

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – Marisol Flores of Oxnard has been charged with the murder of her newborn child and assault on a child causing death.

On Feb. 8, 2026, Flores is alleged to have given birth to her child in a homeless encampment along West Vineyard Avenue in Oxnard stated a press release from the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Witnesses shared with investigators they saw Flores was still pregnant the day before, but when they saw her on Sunday, she was no longer showing signs of being pregnant and there was no newborn child seen with her detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, the body of a newborn was discovered at the encampment and showed signs of blunt force trauma and Flores was arrested for the murder following an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the newborn's death.

Flores' arraignment was continued to Feb. 13 and she remains in custody with bail set at $500,000 shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.