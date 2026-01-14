Six juveniles hospitalized and two adult men arrested after assault with a baseball bat

SANTA PAULA, Calif. (KEYT) – A 19-year-old and a 42-year-old were taken into custody in connection with an assault involving a baseball bat on Santa Paula Street that hospitalized six minors Tuesday evening.

One of the minors was kept overnight at the hospital. but none of the injured minors had life-threatening injuries shared the Santa Paula Police Department Wednesday.

On Jan. 13, around 5:10 p.m., dispatchers received multiple 911 calls about a man attacking a group of boys with a baseball bat in the 900 block of East Santa Paula Street detailed the Santa Paula Police Department.

According to Santa Paula Police, responders were on the scene within one minute and arrived to find six juvenile boys were injured and all six were transported from the scene for further medical treatment.

The suspected attackers fled the scene in a vehicle before the arrival of first responders shared the Santa Paula Police Department.

Two men were identified by investigators, a 19-year-old and a 42-year-old, as the suspects and both were taken into custody for multiple counts of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, child endangerment, and conspiracy later the same night noted the Santa Paula Police Department.

Each man had their respective bail set at $500,000 and are scheduled for arraignment in Ventura County Superior Court on Jan. 15, 2026.

Santa Paula Police Department shared that the incident appears to have been a targeted attack and is believed to be gang-related.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with more information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Dan Potter at 805-826-6093 or through email at dpotter@spcity.org.