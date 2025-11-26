Cesar Manuel Zavala charged for the attempted murder of his girlfriend after an argument

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KEYT) – Cesar Manuel Zavala of Simi Valley was charged Wednesday with the attempted murder of his girlfriend after a domestic violence incident.

Zavala is also facing multiple special allegations and aggravating factors including the use of a deadly weapon and that the crime involved notable violence noted the Ventura County District Attorney's Office in a press release Wednesday.

During his arraignment today, Zavala pled not guilty to all charges and was served with a criminal protective order prohibiting him from contacting the victim in this case detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

On Nov. 23, officers responded to the Simi Valley Hospital emergency room for a report of domestic violence and spoke with a woman with several visible injuries she shared were caused by Zavala after a verbal altercation stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Officers then responded to Zavala's home in Simi Valley where he was eventually taken into custody shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Zavala is currently scheduled for an early disposition conference on Dec. 9 of this year and he remains in custody without bail until his bail hearing on Dec. 3, 2025, explained the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.