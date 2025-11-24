Simi Valley man arrested for attempted murder after domestic violence incident

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KEYT) – On Sunday, a 39-year-old Simi Valley man was arrested for attempted murder in connection with a domestic violence incident reported by a local hospital.

On Nov. 23, around 4 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Simi Valley Hospital Emergency Room for a reported domestic violence incident stated a press release from the Simi Valley Police Department.

Officers spoke with an adult woman with several visible injuries who shared that she was assaulted by her boyfriend, a 39-year-old Simi Valley man, after an argument detailed the Simi Valley Police Department.

According to Simi Valley Police, officers responded to 800 block of Royal Avenue looking for the 39-year-old who was eventually confirmed to be inside a nearby home.

Despite demands to speak with the victim in this case, the Simi Valley man eventually surrendered without his conditions met shared the Simi Valley Police Department.

After an investigation into the incident and, "the significant physical trauma" that woman had at the hospital, including signs of strangulation, the 39-year-old was booked at the Ventura County Main Jail on charges of attempted murder and domestic violence causing injury explained the Simi Valley Police Department.