Ventura County

Court denies Paul Flores’ second appeal in Kristin Smart murder case

KEYT News
By
today at 12:29 pm
Published 12:55 pm

VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT) – Paul Flores' appeal of his conviction for the murder of Kristin Smart was denied in an unpublished opinion from the Second Appellate Court Division 6 on Friday.

The opinion reviewed the claims made by Flores' attorney and found that the defense's claims that "cumulative error required reversal or at least reduction to second degree murder" were not found to be sufficient to overturn his conviction for murder in the first degree.

According to the Second Appellate District Division 6, Flores can file for a rehearing of his appeal or directly request for the U.S. Supreme Court to review.

Friday's decision was for Flores' second appeal of his first-degree murder conviction.

Flores' defense team filed for an appeal of his October 2022 conviction before his sentencing which was denied.

In March of 2023, a Monterrey County jury sentenced Flores to 25 years to life.

Flores was originally charged for the murder of Kristin Smart in 2022, 26 years after her disappearance, alongside his father Ruben Flores who was found not guilty of helping his son after the fact.

Kristen Smart's body has still never been recovered.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

