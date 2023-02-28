Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
Published 4:31 pm

Paul Flores’ attorney files for new trial and dismissal of charges prior to sentencing

Monterey County Superior Court

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. – Paul Flores' attorney, Robert Sanger, has filed a series of motions to dismiss the October 2022 jury decision to find his client guilty for the murder of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart as well as a request for a new trial.

These motions come as Flores is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday, Mar. 10.

The motion states, "There is a reason that a case against Paul Flores was not brought for 25 years."

The case was heard in Monterey County Superior Court after a successful motion for a change of venue filed by Sanger in 2022.

Flores' father Ruben was charged as an accessory, but was acquitted by in a separate jury trial.

