Paul Flores verdict is in: Kristin Smart murder trial verdicts to be read at 1:30

SALINAS, Calif. – Both Paul and Ruben Flores's juries have handed down their verdicts for the high-profile Kristin Smart murder trial that has been taking place in a Salinas courthouse over the past three months. The verdict will be read at 1:30 p.m.

Paul Flores was accused of killing Smart because he was reportedly the last one to see her alive after an off-campus party that spring. Paul's father, Ruben Flores, was charged as an accessory to the crime for allegedly helping Paul hide and get rid of her body.

Paul's verdict will be read first, and Ruben's will follow.

Pre-trial hearings took place in San Luis Obispo County in August 2021, but the case was moved to Monterey County in April of this year after the defense successfully argued for a change in venue because the Flores' could not receive a fair and impartial trial in San Luis Obispo County.

Paul and Ruben's cases were being tried simultaneously, but each defendant had their own jury.

The trials went on for three months and faced multiple delays before the two juries handed down the verdicts. Ruben Flores' jury had to restart deliberations days in after a juror was dismissed for talking about the case with his priest.

Ruben's jury returned its verdict on Monday.