Monterey County
By
Published 12:05 pm

Ruben Flores’ jury reaches verdict in Kristin Smart murder trial

Ruben Flores, left, attorney Mesick, right
(POOL: Dave Minsky/Santa Maria Times)
Ruben Flores, left, attorney Mesick, right

SALINAS, Calif. – The jury for Ruben Flores, the man whose son is accused of killing former Cal Poly student Kristin Smart in May 1996 and who is being charged as an accessory to the crime, has reached a verdict.

The court will not announce the jury's decision until the jury for Paul Flores, Ruben's son, has reached a verdict as well.

Paul and Ruben Flores's cases were being tried simultaneously, but each defendant had their own jury.

Ruben Flores' jury had to restart deliberations days in after a juror was dismissed on Thursday for talking about the case with his priest, but handed down its decision on Monday.

Paul Flores was accused of killing Smart because he was reportedly the last one to see her alive after an off-campus party that spring.

Jade Martinez-Pogue

Jade Martinez-Pogue is the Assignment Editor and web journalist at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Jade, click here

