Jesse Mendoza sentenced to 11 years for assaulting CHP officer during October DUI arrest

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – On Tuesday, Jesse Andrew Mendoza was sentenced to 11 years in state prison for assaulting a California Highway Patrol officer during a 2024 DUI arrest.

On Aug. 15, 2025, a Ventura County jury found Mendoza guilty of felony assault on a peace officer, assault, escape from arrest, resisting an officer, and driving under the influence.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, on Oct. 5, 2024, officers with the California Highway Patrol stopped a southbound vehicle on Highway 101 in Ventura after seeing the driver was weaving through traffic while speeding.

When stopped by officers, the driver -later identified as 20-year-old Jesse Mendoza of Santa Barbara- showed signs of impairment and had a poor performance on his field sobriety tests before he was arrested for DUI detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

While he was being transported to the California Highway Patrol Ventura station, Mendoza slipped out of his handcuffs and began clawing at the officer's face and neck explained the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

The officer quickly stopped the patrol vehicle to begin to protect himself and Mendoza escaped from the vehicle before fleeing the scene on foot stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Officers were able to catch Mendoza and he was carried back to the patrol vehicle noted the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

The officer suffered facial injuries during the attack, but has since recovered added the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Mendoza had a prior conviction for assault with a deadly weapon and personally inflicting great bodily injury five months before his October DUI arrest and the Ventura County jury found the special allegation that he had a prior conviction true during his trial detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

"The safety of the Ventura community, including our peace officers, is our top priority," said Deputy District Attorney Jullian Ewan who prosecuted Mendoza's case. "Those who endanger the public by driving under the influence and commit acts of violence against peace officers will be held accountable."