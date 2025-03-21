Skip to Content
Ventura County

Jesse Andrew Mendoza of Santa Barbara facing multiple charges after allegedly escaping custody and attacking CHP Officer in October of last year

KEYT
By
today at 4:58 pm
Published 5:22 pm

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – On Friday, Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced that Jesse Andrew Mendoza of Santa Barbara will be facing three felonies and and four misdemeanors after a preliminary hearing Tuesday determined his trial could proceed after he allegedly escaped from his handcuffs while in custody and attacked the California Highway Patrol Officer driving.

Mendoza is facing the following charges and special allegations:

Charges:

  • PC 245(c)-Felony Assault Upon a Peace Officer
  • PC 664/203-Felony Attempted Mayhem
  • PC 243(c)(2)-Felony Battery Upon a Peace Officer
  • PC 836.6(b)-Escape from Arrest
  • PC 148(a)(1)-Resist, Obstruct, Delay of a Peace Officer
  • VC 23152(a)-Driving While Under the Influence of Any Alcoholic Beverage
  • VC 23152(b)-Driving With a 0.08 Percent or Higher Blood Alcohol

Special Allegations:

  • PC 667S2-Prior Stike 2
  • PC 1170(h)(3)-Prior Serious or Violent Felony
  • PC 667(a)(1)-Serious Felony Prior

On Oct. 5, 2024, Mendoza was stopped by a California Highway Patrol (CHP) Officer for a Vehicle Code violation stated a press release from the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

After an investigation, Mendoza was arrested for driving under the influence and put into the back of a CHP vehicle to be booked at the CHP Patrol Station detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

While heading to the CHP Patrol Station, Mendoza is alleged to have escaped his handcuffs and attacked the driving officer before fleeing from officers explained the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Mendoza was eventually taken back into custody and had been previously convicted of assault with a deadly weapon five months before the incident added the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, Mendoza is next due in court on April 1, 2025, in courtroom 12 of the Ventura County Superior Court for an information arraignment and he remains in custody with bail set at $250,000.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County
CALIFORNIA HIGHWAY PATROL
driving under the influence
felony assault upon a peace officer
felony attempted mayhem
Jesse Andrew Mendoza
KEYT
Santa Barbara
Ventura County District Attorney's Office
Venture County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content