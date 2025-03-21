Jesse Andrew Mendoza of Santa Barbara facing multiple charges after allegedly escaping custody and attacking CHP Officer in October of last year
VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – On Friday, Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced that Jesse Andrew Mendoza of Santa Barbara will be facing three felonies and and four misdemeanors after a preliminary hearing Tuesday determined his trial could proceed after he allegedly escaped from his handcuffs while in custody and attacked the California Highway Patrol Officer driving.
Mendoza is facing the following charges and special allegations:
Charges:
- PC 245(c)-Felony Assault Upon a Peace Officer
- PC 664/203-Felony Attempted Mayhem
- PC 243(c)(2)-Felony Battery Upon a Peace Officer
- PC 836.6(b)-Escape from Arrest
- PC 148(a)(1)-Resist, Obstruct, Delay of a Peace Officer
- VC 23152(a)-Driving While Under the Influence of Any Alcoholic Beverage
- VC 23152(b)-Driving With a 0.08 Percent or Higher Blood Alcohol
Special Allegations:
- PC 667S2-Prior Stike 2
- PC 1170(h)(3)-Prior Serious or Violent Felony
- PC 667(a)(1)-Serious Felony Prior
On Oct. 5, 2024, Mendoza was stopped by a California Highway Patrol (CHP) Officer for a Vehicle Code violation stated a press release from the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.
After an investigation, Mendoza was arrested for driving under the influence and put into the back of a CHP vehicle to be booked at the CHP Patrol Station detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.
While heading to the CHP Patrol Station, Mendoza is alleged to have escaped his handcuffs and attacked the driving officer before fleeing from officers explained the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.
Mendoza was eventually taken back into custody and had been previously convicted of assault with a deadly weapon five months before the incident added the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.
According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, Mendoza is next due in court on April 1, 2025, in courtroom 12 of the Ventura County Superior Court for an information arraignment and he remains in custody with bail set at $250,000.