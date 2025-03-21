Jesse Andrew Mendoza of Santa Barbara facing multiple charges after allegedly escaping custody and attacking CHP Officer in October of last year

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – On Friday, Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced that Jesse Andrew Mendoza of Santa Barbara will be facing three felonies and and four misdemeanors after a preliminary hearing Tuesday determined his trial could proceed after he allegedly escaped from his handcuffs while in custody and attacked the California Highway Patrol Officer driving.

Mendoza is facing the following charges and special allegations:

Charges:

PC 245(c)-Felony Assault Upon a Peace Officer

PC 664/203-Felony Attempted Mayhem

PC 243(c)(2)-Felony Battery Upon a Peace Officer

PC 836.6(b)-Escape from Arrest

PC 148(a)(1)-Resist, Obstruct, Delay of a Peace Officer

VC 23152(a)-Driving While Under the Influence of Any Alcoholic Beverage

VC 23152(b)-Driving With a 0.08 Percent or Higher Blood Alcohol

Special Allegations:

PC 667S2-Prior Stike 2

PC 1170(h)(3)-Prior Serious or Violent Felony

PC 667(a)(1)-Serious Felony Prior

On Oct. 5, 2024, Mendoza was stopped by a California Highway Patrol (CHP) Officer for a Vehicle Code violation stated a press release from the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

After an investigation, Mendoza was arrested for driving under the influence and put into the back of a CHP vehicle to be booked at the CHP Patrol Station detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

While heading to the CHP Patrol Station, Mendoza is alleged to have escaped his handcuffs and attacked the driving officer before fleeing from officers explained the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Mendoza was eventually taken back into custody and had been previously convicted of assault with a deadly weapon five months before the incident added the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, Mendoza is next due in court on April 1, 2025, in courtroom 12 of the Ventura County Superior Court for an information arraignment and he remains in custody with bail set at $250,000.