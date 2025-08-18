Jesse Andrew Mendoza of Santa Barbara convicted for CHP officer assault during DUI arrest

VENTURA, Calif. – Jesse Andrew Mendoza, a 20-year-old Santa Barbara man, received a conviction from a Ventura County jury Monday after assaulting a California Highway Patrol officer during a DUI arrest in 2024, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

The jury found Mendoza guilty on several charges, and the man faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in state prison upon sentencing, according to the VCDAO.

CHP officers stopped Mendoza's car on Oct. 5, 2024, after seeing it swerve and speed through traffic on the southbound Highway 101, according to the VCDAO.

Mendoza showed signs of impairment and didn't pass a sobriety test before his DUI arrest, according to the VCDAO.

Mendoza then slipped from his handcuffs during his transport to the CHP Ventura station. Mendoza attacked the officer driving the patrol vehicle by clawing at the officer's face and neck, according to the VCDAO.

The officer avoided the Mendoza's attack before the Santa Barbara man fled on foot from the patrol car, according to the VCDAO.

Officers then chased Mendoza and had to carry him back to the patrol vehicle. One of the officers had facial injuries from the attack but has since recovered, according to the VCDAO.

Patrol car video footage showed Mendoza messing with his handcuffs before the attack, according to the VCDAO.

Mendoza also had a previous conviction for assault with a deadly weapon and personally inflicting great bodily injury in Santa Barbara County five months before the DUI arrest, according to the VCDAO.

Mendoza is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 16 and remains in custody without bail under the following charges, according to the VCDAO:

Charges:

PC 245(c) – Assault upon a peace officer

PC 240 – Assault

PC 836.6(b) – Escape from arrest

PC 148(a)(1) – Resist, obstruct, delay of peace officer

VC 23152(a) – Diving while under the influence of any alcoholic beverage

VC 23152(b) – Driving with a 0.08% or higher blood alcohol

Special Allegations: