Thousand Oaks man arrested for battery and assault of two minors during dueling protests

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KEYT) – A 57-year-old Thousand Oaks man was arrested for battery, assault, and child abuse after allegedly pushing two juveniles during dueling protests near the intersection of Lynn Road and Hillcrest Drive Saturday evening.

On Oct. 18, around 6:11 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Lynn Road and Hillcrest Drive for a reported fight involving protesters stated a press release Tuesday from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

After an initial investigation with witnesses, deputies determined that opposing protesters at the intersection started to engage one another and at one point, a man -later determined to be a 57-year-old Thousand Oaks man- attacked two juveniles, a 12-year-old and a 15-year-old, detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, the 57-year-old shoved one of the juveniles into oncoming traffic on Lynn Road and the father of one of the involved juveniles saw what happened and began to intervene.

The two juveniles had non-life-threatening injuries and the 57-year-old man had minor injuries as a result of the confrontations noted the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives arrived at the scene and learned through an investigation of the incident that the 57-year-old approached the group of juveniles and attacked two of them because of their opposing political views explained the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

After receiving medical attention, the 57-year-old was arrested and booked into the Pre-Trial Detention Facility for one count of battery resulting in great bodily injury, one count of assault likely to produce great bodily injury, and two counts of child abuse shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura county Sheriff's Office, the 57-year-old's bail has been set at $50,000 and later posted his bail ahead of his next scheduled court appearance for an arraignment on his charges on Nov. 3 of this year.