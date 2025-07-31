Dustin Ronald Alba of Oxnard sentenced Thursday to 111 years for the sexual assaults of five women

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – On Thursday, Dustin Ronald Alba of Oxnard was sentenced to 111 years in state prison for the rape and sexual assaults of five women.

On June 9, 2025, a Ventura County jury convicted Alba of nine felony counts of forcible sex acts including rape, sodomy, and attempted forcible rape.

The jury also found true several special allegations and aggravating factors including that there were multiple survivors, some of those he victimized were vulnerable, and that Alba took advantage of a position of trust to commit his crimes noted the Ventura County District Attorney's Office in a press release Thursday.

Alba committed his crimes between 2012 and 2020 in Thousand Oaks, Oxnard, and Los Angeles and met many of his victims through dating apps or social media shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Four of the survivors of his actions read victim impact statements during his sentencing on Thursday and described dating or messaging with Alba before being forced into sexual acts despite repeated pleas for him to stop detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Survivors shared that Alba often used his body weight to pin down survivors and ignored their please added the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

"The defendant’s sexual violence caused profound harm to many victims, warranting the sentence imposed," said Deputy District Attorney Rosa Romero who prosecuted the case. "While nothing can erase the pain endured, it is my hope that the victims will begin to heal."

In August of 2020, Alba met with a woman in person who he had been messaging with through a dating application and the woman stated before their meeting that she was not interested in a "hook up" noted the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

After spending part of the day together, they returned to Alba's Oxnard home where Alba ripped off her clothing, pulled her onto a bed, and proceeded to digitally penetrate and rape her stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, the woman was terrified and complied with his demands, but once she was free, she reported what had happened to law enforcement.

Alba's cell phone was searched as part of the Ventura County Sheriff's Office investigation and detectives found text messages showing other women who had been sexually assaulted and raped by Alba in the past explained the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Further investigation led to the discovery of four additional survivors and Alba's eventual conviction and Thursday's sentencing added the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.