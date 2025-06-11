Dustin Alba of Oxnard convicted of nine felony sex crimes against five survivors in two counties

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Dustin Ronald Alba of Oxnard was convicted of nine felony counts of forcible sex acts against five separate survivors Monday.

A Ventura County jury convicted Alba of the following charges and found true the following special allegations and aggravating factors on June 9 of this year:

Charges

PC 261(a)(2)-Forcible Rape {Three Counts}

PC 289(a)(1)(c)-Forcible Sexual Penetration on a Minor Over the Age of 14

PC 286(c)(2)(c)-Forcible Sodomy of a Minor Over the Age of 14

PC 664/261(a)(2)-Attempted Forcible Rape

PC 220(a)(10-Assault With Intent to Commit Rape

PC 289(a)(1)-Anal and Genital Penetration by a Foreign Object {Two Counts}

Special Allegations and Aggravating Factors

PC 667.61(c)/(e)(4)-Multiple Victims

CRC 4.421(a)(11)-Defendant Took Advantage of a Position of Trust

CRC 4.421 (a)(3)-Victim was Vulnerable

CRC 4.421(b)(1)-Defendant Engaged in Violent Conduct

Alba committed his crimes against survivors he usually met through dating apps or social media between 2012 and 2020 in Thousand Oaks, Oxnard, and Los Angeles shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office in a press release Wednesday.

In August of 2020, Alba met a woman in-person he had recently met through a dating app and they spent the day together before returning to his Oxnard home detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

The survivor had informed Alba before meeting that she was not looking to "hook up", but when they were back at his residence, he ripped her clothing, pulled her onto a bed, and then digitally penetrated her before raping her explained the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, the woman was terrified and complied with Alba's demands, but once she was free, she reported what had happened to police.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office investigated the report and a search of Alba's cell phone provided detectives with test messages showing that other women had been victimized, sexually assaulted, and raped by Alba noted the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Further investigation into Alba's history of sexual violence led to four additional survivors, one of whom was under the age of 18 at the time she was sexually abused, added the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

"I extend my sincere gratitude to the jury for their diligent and thoughtful examination of all the evidence," said Deputy District Attorney Rosa Romero who prosecuted the case. "While justice for these victims was delayed, their verdict means that it was not denied. I sincerely hope that this decision offers the victims a sense of closure as they move forward in their healing process."

Alba is next due in court for a sentencing hearing on July 9, 2025, where he faces up to 111 years to life in state prison.

He remains in custody without bail.