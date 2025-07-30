Two Oak View teens booked for felony evasion after slow speed chase through Ojai

OJAI, Calif. – Two Oak View 18-year-olds were issued citations for felony evasion among other charges in connection with a slow speed pursuit through Ojai on July 24.

On July 24, 2025, Ojai Patrol deputies attempted a traffic stop of two people riding unregistered electric motorcycles in the 1400 block of North Ventura Avenue before both fled the scene stated a press release Wednesday from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Both riders, "taunted the patrol deputy with vulgar hand gestures" while wearing full-faced helmets that made it difficult to identify them explained the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, the deputy gave verbal commands over the loudspeakers of his patrol vehicle and followed the riders at slow speeds out of concern for public safety.

The riders were seen stopping and slowing to allow the deputy to catch up, riding on one wheel, filming the deputy with a mobile device in one hand, riding on the wrong side of the road, and unlawfully riding on pedestrian and bike paths at over 50 miles per hour noted the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Around 2:45 p.m., one of the riders was stopped on Larmier Avenue and as a deputy turned form North Ventura Avenue onto Larmier Avenue, the rider accelerated to about 30 miles per hour while looking backwards at the approaching deputy detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

While accelerating forward without looking ahead, the 18-year-old rider collided with a vehicle that was northbound on Spring Street which launched him six feet into the air and shattered the motorcycle he was riding explained the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The rider suffered serious injuries as a result of the collision and he was transported to a local trauma center for medical treatment shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, the injured rider was left in the care of medical professionals and issued a citation for the following violations which have been recommended to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office for prosecution:

VC 2800.2(a)-Felony Evading a Peace Officer with Willful Disregard for Public Safety

VC 23103(a)-Misdemeanor Reckless Driving on a Highway

VC 23127-Misdemeanor Riding a Motor Vehicle on a Riding Trail Where Prohibited

VC 12500(a)-Misdemeanor Unlicensed Driver

VC 12500(b)-Driving Out of Class

VC 4000(a)(1)-Unregistered Vehicle

Detectives with the Ojai Special Enforcement Unit used, "several investigative tools" to identify the second rider and on July 29, the 18-year-old was located and found to be in possession of multiple items linking him to the crimes detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The second rider was arrested and booked on the same charges as the other rider at the Pre-Trial Detention Facility added the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

This incident remains under investigation and anyone with more information is asked to contact the Ojai Police station at 805-646-1414.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office noted that reckless actions by riders of both electric motorcycles and bicycles have generated a significant number of calls to law enforcement in the Ojai Valley.

Anyone with questions about current law and regulations for electric motorcycles and bicycles can contact local law enforcement for more information.

Some basic information has been added to this article for parents and riders courtesy of the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The state vehicle code, the origin of the charges filed against the pair in this article, considers those riding bicycles to be "motorists" in the event of a traffic collision.

If riders, including minors, ride on the wrong side of the road, run stop signs, or cut across lanes of traffic and are then involved in a collision, they can be considered at fault even if they are the one hit by a vehicle explained the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

There are three classifications of electric bicycles:

Class 1: Low speed, pedal-assisted electric bicycles with a motor that provides electrical assistance when the rider is pedaling and shuts off when the bike reaches a speed of 20 miles per hour

Class 2: Low speed, throttle-assisted electric bicycles with a motor that is exclusively used to propel the bicycle and not able to provide propulsion above 20 miles per hour

able to provide propulsion above 20 miles per hour Class 3: Low speed, pedal-assisted electric bicycle with a speedometer and a motor that only provides assistance when the rider is pedaling and turns off when the bike reaches a speed of 28 miles per hour. These are commonly called 'commuter bikes'.

Operators of Class 3 electric bicycles:

Must be 16 or older

be 16 or older Must be wearing a bicycle safety helmet

be wearing a bicycle safety helmet Must not transport any passengers

not transport any passengers May ride in the bicycle lane if authorized by a local authority or ordinance

Electric bicycle riders do not need a valid California Driver's License and are exempt from motor vehicle financial responsibility, registration requirements, and license plate requirements.

More information can be found here.

The image below shows an electric motorcycle, often referred to as Surrons or Talaria which are popular manufacturers, that would not qualify as any of the above classifications of electric bicycles.

These types of vehicles are legally considered an electric motorcycle and are not allowed on roads without being registered with the DMV.

To be considered street legal, these off-highway motorcycles need to have headlights, signals, stopping lights, mirrors, registration, a license plate, and insurance among other requirements.

Riders need to have a valid California Driver's License with a motorcycle endorsement and a DOT approved motorcycle helmet.

Still have questions? Feel free to reach out to the Ojai Police Department's traffic unit at 805-646-1414.