“ICE out of Camarillo Protest” draws attention to detainment facility

CAMARILLO, Calif.-Protesters took to the streets of Camarillo on Monday.

They called this action on the corner of Adolfo and Santa Rosa Roads an "ICE Out of Camarillo Protest."

They said they wanted to protest with power, peace and dignity.

One volunteer said members of the 805 Immigrant CoalItion, 805 Undocufund, MICOP and other groups took part.

She said they were standing on the side of humanity and passion.

They also marched towards a building on Cortez Circle .

That's where Immigration Enforcement officers have been seen taken people they have detained before they are moved to other facilities in Southern California.