Bakersfield woman arrested for felony hit and run after pedestrian suffers major injuries

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – A 48-year-old Bakersfield woman has been arrested in connection with a June 15 felony hit and run incident on State Route 1 that caused major injuries to a pedestrian.

On June 15, around 10 p.m., an officer with the California Highway Patrol-Ventura Area (CHP) responded to a pedestrian-involved traffic collision in the 3700 block of State Route 1 stated a press release Monday from the CHP.

The arriving officer found a 25-year-old female pedestrian on the right shoulder of the roadway with major injuries and she was treated at the scene by members of the Ventura County Fire Department detailed the CHP.

The identity of the pedestrian is being withheld by law enforcement at this time.

According to CHP, evidence collected at the scene indicated that the 25-year-old pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle and because no vehicle was on the scene when first responders arrived, the incident is a felony hit and run incident.

Nearby surveillance video collected during the investigation provided a description of the involved vehicle as well as a license plate number explained the CHP.

On June 19, a 48-year-old Bakersfield woman was arrested in connection with the incident and her vehicle was also recovered by investigators shared the CHP.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Ventura Area California Highway Patrol Office at 805-662-2640.