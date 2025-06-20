Fillmore man arrested for allegedly battering a witness of April Mountain View fight that hospitalized two men

FILLMORE, Calif. – A 22-year-old Fillmore man was arrested Wednesday in connection with an April fight on Mountain View Street that hospitalized two men.

Three Fillmore residents were previously arrested in connection with the fight back in June.

On April 15, 2025, around 2:22 p.m., deputies with the Fillmore Station were called to the 400 block of Mountain View Street for several people fighting stated a press release from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office Friday.

Deputies found an adult man with a stab wound and he was taken to an area hospital for medical care and another person the same day came to the Fillmore Police Station with a stab wound and they were also transported to the hospital detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, during the investigation into the incident detectives identified a 22-year-old Fillmore man as the person who confronted, dissuaded, and battered a community member while the person was trying to gather information after the fight on the afternoon of April 15, 2025.

On June 18, detectives executed a search warrant in the 200 block of Mutau Circle where more evidence was collected linking the 22-year-year-old to the April fight detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The Fillmore man was arrested and booked for the following penal code violations:

PC 136.1-Dissuading a Witness by Force or Threat

PC 242-Battery

PC 186.22(b)(1)-Action the Benefit of a Criminal Street Gang

PC 186.22(d)-Participation in a Criminal Street Gang

This incident is still under investigation and anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact the Ventura County Sheriff's Office here or scan the QR code below.