Three Fillmore residents arrested in connection with April stabbing on Mountain View Street

FILLMORE, Calif. – Three men have been arrested in connection with a fight on Mountain View Street that left two men with stab wounds back in April.

On April 15, 2025, around 2:22 p.m., deputies with the Fillmore Station were called to the 400 block of Mountain View Street for several people fighting stated a press release from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office Friday.

Arriving deputies found an adult man with a stab wound and he was taken to an area hospital for medical care and another person the same day came to the Fillmore Police Station with a stab wound and they were also transported to the hospital detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives with the Fillmore Bureau of Investigation took over the case, sought help from the public, and were able to secure multiple search warrants where more evidence was recovered as part of their investigation of the incident explained the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

On May 29, detectives arrested an 18-year-old Fillmore resident for attempted murder and for committing a crime on behalf of a criminal street gang in connection with the stabbings shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The Ventura County District Attorney's Office decided to charge the 18-year-old with assault with a deadly weapon and he remains in custody pending court proceedings noted the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

On June 5, around 1 p.m. detectives located another 18-year-old Fillmore resident they had identified as part of the stabbing and arrested them in the 500 block of Mountain View Street for attempted murder detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to Ventura County Sheriff's Office, shortly after that June arrest, detectives located and arrested a 44-year-old Fillmore man for being an accessory after the fact in connection with the stabbing.

Both men are in law enforcement custody and awaiting criminal court proceedings stated the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

This incident is still under investigation and anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact the Ventura County Sheriff's Office here or scan the QR code below.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.

