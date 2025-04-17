Deputies turn to the public for help after a Fillmore man was stabbed during a fight on Mountain View

FILLMORE, Calif. – A Fillmore man was taken to a local hospital with a stab wound after a fight in the 400 block of Mountain View Street Tuesday and now deputies are turning to the public for help.

On April 15, 2:22 p.m., deputies from the Fillmore Station were dispatched to the 400 block of Mountain View Street for a fight amongst several people stated a press release Thursday from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

After arriving, deputies found an adult man with a stab wound and he was transported to a local hospital for medical aid shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives are still investigating the incident and are now turning to the public for help.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Axel Morales at 805-477-7011 or Detective Dustin Heersche at 805-477-7012.

You can also submit information about this incident while remaining anonymous by calling the Ventura County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by visiting this website.