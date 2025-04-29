Five more survivors and 14 additional felony counts added to case against alleged serial child molester David Lane Braff Jr. of Thousand Oaks

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – On Tuesday, the Ventura County District Attorney's Office announced that an investigation has revealed five more survivors and 14 additional felony charges against David Lane Braff Jr. of Thousand Oaks, a former counselor at McKevett Elementary and an assistant principal at a Conoga Park middle school at the time of his arrest in November of 2024.

On April 29, prosecutors filed an amended criminal complaint that adds 14 additional felony counts of lewd acts on a child in connection with the five newly revealed sexual assault survivors stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office in a press release Tuesday.

The amended criminal complaint brings the total number of charged violations to 31 counts of child molestation and the total number of survivors to 13 people.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, four of the five new survivors were students at McKevett Elementary in Santa Paula where Braff worked as a counselor from 2015 to 2019.

The fifth survivor was allegedly abused between 2004 and 2005 while Braff was working for the Conejo Recreation and Parks District in Thousand Oaks added the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Braff will be arraigned on the amended complaint on May 21, 2025, in courtroom 12 of the Ventura County Superior Court.

"The defendant is now accused of molesting even more young victims across multiple years and locations," said Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko. "Our investigators and prosecutors remain committed to uncovering the full extent of this defendant’s crimes, and we urge anyone with information to contact our office."

Braff was originally arrested on Nov. 22, 2024, and charged with 17 felony counts of lewd acts on a child under the age of 14.

At the time of his arrest, Braff was an assistant principal and school counselor at Ingenium Charter Middle School in Los Angeles shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Braff's full employment history for the past two decades is listed below courtesy of the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Conejo Recreation and Park District in Thousand Oaks where he worked as a Part-Time Gym Attendant/Part-Time Recreation Leader from April 2000 to August 2005

Conejo Valley Unified School District in Thousand Oaks where he worked as an Intramural Sports Coach, Campus Supervisor, Childcare Assistant, Substitute Child Leader, Boys’ Freshman Basketball Coach from September 2003 to April 2015 and as a Childcare Assistant from 2012 to 2015

Moorpark Unified School District in Moorpark as a Paraeducator and Campus Supervisor/Instructional Assistant from January 2006 to August 2015

The ABA Network, Inc. in Thousand Oaks as a Behavioral Therapist from July 2014 to August 2014

Santa Paula Unified School District in Santa Paula where he worked at McKevett Elementary School as a Counselor from August 2015 to November 2019

Bright Star Schools in Los Angeles where he worked as a School Counselor beginning in November 2019 to an unknown time

Rio School District in Oxnard where he worked as a Substitute Teacher from September 2019 until an unknown time

Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks where he worked as a Referee from June 2021 to November 2024)

Ventura Unified School District in Ventura where he worked as a Counselor (January 2022 – February 2023)

Ingenium Charter Middle School in Canoga Park where he worked as an Assistant Principal/School Counselor from March 2023 to November 2024 when he was arrested

The investigation remains active and anyone who believes they have more information about additional people who may have been victimized by Braff are asked to contact Ventura County District Attorney Investigator Greg Webb at 805-477-1627.

Braff remains in custody at the Ventura County Jail with his bail set at $3 million stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.